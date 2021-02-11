Nothing very flash about Sars’s eFiling tech

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has rolled out a dedicated browser that supports Adobe Flash Player, which should allow users to access its Flash-supported eFiling forms. Four years ago Flash Player, which runs applications, websites and multimedia, was deemed too much of a security risk to continue being supported on web browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox.

The advance notice from the browsers should have given Sars enough time to rebuild its electronic filing platform and convert its forms to newer technologies such as HTML5 or JavaScript.

In 2019, the Sars IT department was hammered for its inability to implement updated, safer tech. That was when a video went viral of its then IT head, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, saying to an interviewer: "Ma’am, can you give me protection from yourself."

Arthur Goldstuck, founder of World Wide Worx, says: "It would be comical if it were not so serious. Adobe advised users three years ago that it would end support for Flash at the end of 2020. Sars moved some of its services over to HTML5, but neglected a wide range of functions on the basis that it had assumed that Flash Player would continue to function after the deadline."

In the second half of 2020, Sars managed to port some of its most-used eFiling forms to the newer HTML5 technology. But that still meant it would have to find a post-Flash solution for the other tax forms. Time was of the essence as the eFiling due date was nearing. The deadline was extended and taxpayers were given until February 15 to file their tax returns.

A Sars spokesperson, unnamed, tells the FM: "The Sars web browser is an interim solution only to accommodate the six forms not migrated to HTML5, of 44 that have already been migrated to HTML5."

Confusion was worsened by the level 3 lockdown at the end of December, during which Sars closed its branches. "Sars offices will continue to operate remotely via our digital channel," it tweeted in early January. But it has become clear the revenue service lacks the digital resources to make the upgrades needed.

"It is a disgraceful response from the state institution that requires the highest levels of governance from individuals and businesses," says Goldstuck. "Sars is a zero-tolerance revenue-collecting body in terms of its insistence on compliance, and there should be zero tolerance for its own noncompliance. Heads should roll, and an urgent inquiry should be initiated into the running of Sars and its IT functions."