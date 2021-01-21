News & Fox / Digital Migrating users send a privacy signal to WhatsApp How does the messaging app’s new data collection policy stack up against increasingly popular minnows Signal and Telegram? BL PREMIUM

Come May 15, WhatsApp users will have to accept the company’s updated terms and conditions or lose access to the most popular messaging app in the world. This week the deadline was extended from February 8 as concern and confusion over its data collection practices mounted.

Despite big tech’s best efforts to increase transparency in recent years, corporations like Facebook and Google have been found to secretly share customers’ private data with third-party advertisers. It’s easy to doubt their intentions when it comes to sharing personal data with some of the most powerful companies in the world...