SA braces for battle of the streaming giants As new players join the online party, consumers of video streaming content are now spoilt for choice in SA

In November alone, Telkom and Dubai-based Mondia both launched new media streaming services in SA, while DStv released a new decoder with Netflix integration.Online streaming companies have done well in 2020, with increased demand for entertainment during the lockdown. At the same time, this year has shown that even when demand seems guaranteed, no company is assured of success. Well-funded online streaming players such as the US’s Quibi recently shut down after just half a year in business, having raised close to $2bn to fund the venture headed by former eBay boss Meg Whitman and DreamWorks studio co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.The largest player in the local space, MultiChoice, now has integration for third-party content providers such as Neflix on its service. MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela tells the FM that customers can now pay for Netflix as part of their DStv subscription.Back in June, the former Naspers company said it would add content from international online streaming...