WeBuyCars: From disappointment to opportunity After a failed buyout from Naspers, home-grown vehicle trading platform WeBuyCars now has a new investor

Vehicle trading trading platform, WeBuyCars, is now well placed to grow its business says Faan van der Walt, its founder and CEO, after closing a deal that saw Transaction Capital invest R1.84bn in their enterprise.WeBuyCars trades as a data and technology-led e-commerce and physical infrastructure business, with a national footprint that includes seven "vehicle supermarkets" and 19 "buying pods".The deal, closed in early September, comes a few mMonths after competition authorities blocked Naspers’s attempt to take a controlling stake in WeBuyCars — citing fears that it would lead to higher used-car prices — the company has a new investor.Transaction Capital has invested R1.84bn in the vehicle trading platform.A unit of Naspers, which owns the AutoTrader platform as well as online marketplace OLX, had intended to buy 60% of WeBuyCars. Naspers announced the deal in September 2018, saying it would invest R1.4bn in the company.However, in March, the Competition Tribunal upheld the Com...