Google’s way or the Huawei?

Huawei has plans to release more handheld devices that function entirely without Google — and maybe that’s not a bad thing.

Google collects a frightening amount of data from its users, probably more than you realise: from tracking your every move (Maps) to your work and personal files (Gmail, Drive, Photos) and your purchases and interests (Search, Pay).

Google apps are also pre-installed on the majority of Android devices. Even iPhone users prefer some of Google’s services. More than 90% of internet users choose to use Google Search.

So is there even another option? Turns out there is.

Huawei’s Mate 30 range of Google-free smartphones was unveiled in October last year, but the devices have only recently made it to the SA market.

Huawei had to ditch Google last year after the Trump administration placed it on its "entity list" of people and companies that are restricted in dealing with US companies. Huawei can no longer use Google Mobile Services — the core package of apps that usually comes standard on Android phones.

Fortunately for the Chinese company, however, Android — Google’s operating system — is open-source software. With this as its base, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) was born.

So how does it compare?

The most pressing issue is apps. Because HMS is in its infancy, not many local apps have been developed for it. In addition, several existing apps cannot be loaded to its app store because of the entity list. But Huawei has been working to get as many SA apps as possible in its store. And the company plans to have a selection of these available before it launches HMS devices in SA early next month.