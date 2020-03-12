Streaming still a major threat to pay-TV model

Will MultiChoice’s pricing strategy be enough to save it from the disruptors banging at the gates? International online streaming giants Netflix and, to a lesser extent, Amazon Prime have been breathing down DStv’s neck.

In February, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator — which left the Naspers nest last year — announced what it calls "minimal" price adjustments for 2020 for DStv subscribers (after a price freeze in 2019).

The cost of its high-end Premium package has increased from R809 to R819, a mere 1.24% change. On the low end, DStv Access cost R105 last year and is just R5 more this year. The most affordable package, DStv EasyView, remains R29.

It’s no secret DStv, which has more than 8-million customers in SA, has been haemorrhaging lucrative Premium subscribers in favour of unlimited internet data plans and online streaming subscriptions.

Premium subscriber numbers have been declining since 2015. MultiChoice’s financial results for the half-year to September show it lost 3% in that time.

Its Premium service accounts for 19% of DStv subscribers, down from 21% over the same period last year. And average revenue per user has dipped from R308 to R292 as more users switch to cheaper packages.

For about the same value as one Premium subscription, a customer can choose to have unlimited fibre internet access for R600, subscribe to Netflix or DStv’s own streaming service, Showmax, for as little as R99 a month and still have change left over to try out Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus.

The paltry DStv price increase is probably just part of MultiChoice’s strategy to hold onto the subscribers it hasn’t already lost.

Zukisa Pityana, an equities analyst at Old Mutual, says investors are paying close attention to how MultiChoice prices its products. The earnings and cash generation of this business "are at risk".

He says MultiChoice is transitioning from a reliance on Premium bouquet margins to appeal to a mass market. DStv’s Premium offering will continue to struggle, he adds, as more streaming platforms come online.

"Its pricing strategy has been necessary to maintain Premium subscribers for as long as possible," he says. But once its targeted shift to lower-income users is complete, it is far more likely to apply inflation-linked annual increases. "Once the transition is complete, inflationary increases would be sustainable for the mass market," he says.

Mass-market subscribers increased by 7% for the year to September, which helped push the number of DStv subscribers in SA from 7.6-million to 8.2-million.

But MultiChoice tells the FM its pricing strategy is intended to soften the blow for cash-strapped consumers.

Joe Heshu, group executive for corporate affairs, says: "We have made every effort to absorb costs in order to accommodate the pressure that the SA consumer finds itself under. We believe that over time as the economy improves, we will see people moving up into higher-tier packages, where there is even more value to be found."

Heshu says MultiChoice’s pricing is informed by factors including the cost of content, the rand-dollar exchange rate, infrastructure costs, labour costs and general macroeconomic conditions.

In contrast to DStv’s defensive pricing is Netflix’s confidence: the streaming giant increased prices across its packages by between 13% and 18% in 2019. That trend continued this year, with US prices from January having risen between 9% and 17%.