A mining heavyweight to enter the ring in Limpopo New electric super-truck to be tested at Mogalakwena, near Mokopane, is a big step in the pursuit of pollution-free mining

Anglo American is preparing to test the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) at one of its SA platinum mines. If the project is successful, vehicles will be deployed at more SA mines and, eventually, to Anglo operations around the world.

The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, as Anglo calls it, will weigh about 290t. That’s more than six times the current EV heavyweight champion, a 45t dumper truck working a lime and marlstone mine in Switzerland.