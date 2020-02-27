Prevention is better than insure

If traditional insurers aren’t already worried, they should be. The insurance industry is facing more disruption than any other industry, posing a threat to old ways of doing business.

Last month Naked Insurance, which burst onto the scene in April 2018, added an automated way to get home insurance and coverage for personal items.

The FM put the system to the test. We were able to get a quote for home, car and personal items that was, in some cases, half the current premiums we pay a traditional company.

Innovation is the hallmark of new "insurtech" disrupters. SA has three: Naked, Pineapple and, most recently, Solvency.

Naked lets customers pause their car insurance on days when they are not driving. It offers an artificial intelligence model that has been built from scratch to allow customers to interact with its products in a manner that is completely digital.

For example, a single click on its app initiates "CoverPause".

Traditional insurers are also threatened by a shift towards preventing risk rather than insuring against it.

McKinsey, in a report entitled "Digital Disruption in Insurance", says digital technologies give rise to ever-increasing amounts of data, which might make for more accurate pricing, reduce maintenance and improve health.

This leads to a model where consumers pay not for premiums in order to be compensated for damages they might incur, but for gadgets or services that predict and help prevent that risk.

"Insurers of the future will play more of a risk avoidance role and less of a risk mitigation one," says Andrew Rose, CEO of US insurance comparison website Compare.com.

For example, insurance leader at PwC Africa Victor Muguto says: "Some insurers use in-car sensors to measure how safely policyholders drive and offer lower premiums to more careful road users. In SA, where this model is well advanced, insurers [have witnessed] higher policyholder retention and lower claims costs."

