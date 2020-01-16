The big ticket items unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show

It’s worth noting that the chair’s top speed is 38km/h. No-one was hurt during the incident, but egos may have been damaged.

Though we may think technology is advancing purely in the interest of practical solutions for human problems, CES 2020 produced some bizarre and fun things. Did they demonstrate anything that will serve a real purpose?

PuduTech, a Chinese company that designs intelligent delivery robots for the service industry, was an exhibitor. It unveiled BellaBot, a cutesy delivery robot with the face of a cat. BellaBot is part functional, part cute, and pretty much all weird. It has large four-layer trays on which to carry food to patrons in restaurants.

Upon delivery, BellaBot meows at customers to alert them to take their food off its tray. I have never felt the need to be served food by a robot cat, but thanks.

And then there was the demonstration of a self-cleaning litter box for cats, made by Whisker. The $500 litter box is egg-shaped and can sense when the cat is done with its business, after which it rotates to remove the waste. A standard litter tray will set you back R25 — but it won’t have Wi-Fi. Apparently there are some people in the world who love their cat enough to buy it a R7,000 rotating throne.

Because many new gadgets showed off at CES are the first of their kind, they are rarely priced for the public. If you’re planning to get your cat a Wi-Fi-enabled litter box, wait a few years. That’s when the tech will probably be more widely implemented, which is bound to push down the price.

The same goes for Heatbox, the self-heating lunchbox that costs the equivalent of R2,100. Is it the perfect gadget for South Africans when load-shedding strikes?

It will warm your food without needing a microwave or other oven. But one charge will heat up only three lunches. It seems like the useless gadget you never knew you needed.