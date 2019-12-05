GPS: the hidden tool rugby coaches rely on

Rugby, a game for the stone age, has made it to the space age. The subjective has given way to substance in the form of technology, data and minutely measured performance.

Gone are the days when players and performances were judged from partisan perspectives that often led to selection horse-trading, especially at Springbok level.

Rugby analyst Zelim Nel offers America’s National Football League (NFL) as an example of how data can give a true picture of player performance.

"In the NFL, you can’t say that Emmitt Smith [who played in three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s] wasn’t as a good a running back as Roger Craig [also three Super Bowl championships, with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s], because each player’s career data has been mined and documented. Unlike rugby, there is no dark corner for bluffers to hide in."

Nel believes the rugby conversation can be elevated and the "everybody is entitled to his opinion rubbish" can be eliminated.

A recent example of the new outlook was SA’s World Cup quarterfinal against Japan, when the rugby critirati, weaponised by Twitter, tore into Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for kicking too often. When the match statistics were unveiled, it turned out he’d passed more than he’d kicked, and had made 10 vital tackles. The data justified his man-of-the-match award.

Data collection in rugby — whether via satellite from a GPS, through an accelerometer that measures collisions and running demands, by means of various medical devices or even through using drones — are not recent innovations. It was pioneered almost 20 years ago in English rugby through its Premier League and the GPS technology is now common, even down to being used in schools rugby. So says Welshman Aled Walters, the Springboks’ strength and conditioning coach, who uses the data extensively. At the World Cup in Japan every team had its data experts and analysts. It’s like an arms race.

Most intriguing of the devices is the GPS unit sewn into the jersey at the back of the neck. "A fair [number of players] have complained about it in the past, but not too many," says Walters. "Some of the forwards in the front row find it uncomfortable."

One of them, Bok strongman Beast Mtawarira, puts a pad under the pod because the device can "drive into your neck; it’s not the most pleasant experience".