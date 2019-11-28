Facebook’s scramble for online Africa

Kenyan app developer Karanja Kiniaru once took a gamble by launching a start-up that relied on Facebook’s technology. It failed.

Kiniaru had to abandon his plans when the social network changed its privacy rules.

Around the world, people have welcomed laws and regulations that force tech giants like Facebook and Google to protect their users’ privacy.

But when Facebook executives are made to testify in front of Congress in the US or before regulators in the EU, those hearings and the policies they prompt have a ripple effect on the ecosystem of developers in Africa and other parts of the world.

It’s a demonstration of how Facebook has evolved to become more than just a social media platform. It is now a tech company with tools, services and software solutions that people use for social as well as business purposes.

This success has made Facebook popular with digital businesses seeking to integrate social connections or embed messaging services into their offerings.

Kiniaru, the founder of Nairobi-based tech firm ObiBee, developed a taxi hailing service similar to Uber that leveraged a user’s profile and connections on Facebook to make recommendations about which drivers to use.

The rationale for the service, Kiniaru says, was that as with so many other things, people are more likely to trust drivers who their friends recommend.

The idea worked up to a point, he says. "But there have been changes on the platform that affect how you access some of this data and to what extent you can use it."

Because of the changes, Kiniaru had to abandon his start-up.

"It gets you to a point where you say: ‘I built my whole house on this and then they take it away.’" The experience taught him never to depend on a platform again because the risks are too great, he says.

The software developer was speaking to the FM on the sidelines of Facebook Africa’s developers conference iD8 in Nairobi, which brought together developers from across the continent to share experiences and find ways to grow their businesses.

Facebook is investing heavily in Africa because it expects a substantial increase in internet users on the continent, where its developer community already numbers more than 70,000 people.

Asked how the new privacy policies are affecting these developers, Emeka Afigbo, Facebook’s global head of developer programmes, told the FM: "I think the key thing here is that there are processes that we’re going to implement to make sure that we handle data properly and that the partners we work with do the same and handle it in ways that make our users feel safe."

The privacy changes are still a work in progress, Afigbo says, "but we’re taking it very seriously".

He says Facebook’s aim is to remain relevant to its users and business. "That’s why we continue to invest in the tech ecosystem."