Joburg hack revealed ignorance is weakest spot in all digital systems The attack on Joburg by the Shadow Kill Hackers group lifted the lid on other vulnerabilities that potentially affect millions of people

Human error and a lack of knowledge regarding online safety are the most likely reasons that hackers were able to infiltrate the City of Joburg’s systems last month, says cybersecurity expert Franly Nkulu.The CEO of Cyber Watch Africa says education is sorely lacking."The biggest thing we need to have for cybersecurity defence is education."The recent spate of cyberattacks on the local banking sector and on the city have highlighted the importance of digital security.Nkulu says 40% of cybersecurity dangers are technological and 60% due to human factors.In late October, the city reported a breach of its network, which affected its website and all its electronic services. Hours before, a group called the Shadow Kill Hackers had demaded four bitcoins in an online ransom note.The ransom note read: "All your servers and data have been hacked. We have dozens of back doors inside your city. We have control of everything in your city. We also compromised all passwords and sensitive data suc...