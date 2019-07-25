Sony marks 40 years of the Walkman, and launches new wireless earbuds

In 2003 I bought my first Sony product. It was a second-hand, barebones Discman with one special feature: "electronic skip protection". This meant I could pop it into a makeshift sock-and-belt combination — my own precursor to the phone-holding armbands of last decade — and take it running.

I loved that Discman and, like my other early technological love from another Japanese company, a Nintendo Game Boy (purchased in 1994, also second-hand), it still works today. Both devices use AA batteries, which has slowed their obsolescence compared to today’s phones, tablet computers, laptops and headphones with their user-irreplaceable and doomed-to-die lithium-ion fuel cells.

Last week Sony launched its latest consumer audio product in Tokyo. A pair of wireless earbuds in the same vein as Apple’s AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds (and more closely resembling the latter), the WF-1000XM3 earphones have one unique feature: active noise cancelling (NC). Of course, where Sony leads, others will follow, and soon.

The earphones were released at an auspicious moment for the Japanese electronics behemoth: the 40th anniversary of its iconic audio product, the Walkman. To celebrate, Sony put on a multilevel retrospective exhibition celebrating the Walkman in its eponymous park in Ginza, the Tokyo neighbourhood that houses luxury brands’ flagship Japanese outlets and serves as a consumerist playground for the third-wealthiest nation’s well-heeled.