Huawei sketches it plan: SA users won’t be left in the lurch

Zhao Likun, Huawei’s representative in SA, would like to assure South Africans that Huawei has a plan. Two months ago, the US government slapped the Chinese telecoms giant with a trade ban.

The US has since said it will ease the restrictions on Huawei at the request of its own tech firms. But for now, they remain in place.

Huawei is entering the final month of a three-month respite given it by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Huawei uses Google’s Android as the operating system (OS) on all the handsets it makes, and that relationship is now under threat.

Zhao, who is GM of Huawei SA, sat down with the FM at the company’s Woodmead offices to talk about its "Plan A".

Huawei has kept up negotiations with its US suppliers.

"We hope we can continue to use the whole Android system and the whole Google ecosystem. This is our first priority," says Zhao.

"At the same time we continue to make preparations for Plan B." This refers to the implementation of Huawei’s own OS, which it has been working on since 2012. Zhao says Huawei’s OS is in the works, but he maintains that sticking with Android is a better option.

That is a choice that Google itself agrees with. The Financial Times (FT) reported last month that Google is arguing against the US government severing ties with the Chinese firm.

The newspaper said Google had warned the administration of US President Donald Trump that it risked compromising US national security if it implemented export restrictions on Huawei.

According to one FT source, Google believes a Huawei OS could be a hybrid of the Android OS but with more bugs, which would make it easier to hack.