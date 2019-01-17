Unearthing dinosaurs in the digital age

The lore of fossil hunting that fills your five-year-old with wide-eyed wonder is nothing but romantic nostalgia. The age-old notion of dusty, well-built men and women in wide safari hats wielding tiny brushes and painstakingly removing years of sediment to reveal a bounty of bones of ancient creatures has, well, gone the way of the dinosaurs.

The practice made famous in the opening minutes of the 1993 film classic Jurassic Park, which has been used since the "bone war" days of the 1800s, has received an upgrade.

Now, thanks to a new bounty of technological marvels, we are far better equipped to investigate the extinct creatures that have captured our imaginations for centuries, essentially breathing them into figurative life.

These days, instead of fine-bristle brushes, you will find X-ray tomography, virtual reconstruction and dissection, and 3D printing in a palaeontologist’s tool kit. In fact, a large chunk of research and experimentation happens long before the bones are brought anywhere near the surface.

Fossils often have parts missing due to degradation, decay or distortion in the process of the bones becoming one with the earth. Now scientists are able to fill the gaps with virtual bones from data collected on other specimens. They can then print or digitally model the specimens, allowing immediate hands-on manipulation and play that can even be shared.

It comes in at a fraction of the time and price it takes to unearth the actual specimens, and no important biological information is lost in the process.