A dedicated hybrid approach is needed for effective cloud security

Technology adoption in the modern world can be a daunting process, especially for smaller-sized businesses. The many options available coupled with technical jargon can make things feel a little complex, inflexible and often tied to, and limited by current infrastructure.

The advancement towards digital transformation, however, remains a top priority, where the use of cloud-based services and applications is changing this perceived challenge and is simply making perfect sense. Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are turning to the cloud to capitalise on digital, without the hefty capital expenditure and maintenance costs associated with IT infrastructure.

According to the Cloud Zoo: Don’t let your business data roam free report, 78% of businesses across SMB and enterprise segments globally already use one form of cloud service, with 75% planning to move more applications to the cloud in the future. While certainly a solid strategy, using public, private or hybrid cloud services doesn’t come without risks – particularly to data.

While there is large interest and plans to invest further in the cloud, the same research also indicates that 59% of both SMB and enterprise businesses feel that cloud-hosted services (along with outsourcing) have the potential to introduce new risks to the IT security of their businesses.

Despite these reservations many are still not taking cloud security seriously or putting the right procedures in place to secure their cloud environments to ensure data is protected. This can leave many businesses caught up in an untamed cloud data jungle – one they have limited control and visibility of, leaving them wide open and vulnerable to possible cyberattacks.

Data protection is one of the biggest concerns for cloud-adopters, with complex threats, opportunistic ransomware, data theft, financial fraud and random human error among the ever-growing list. And while cloud providers are working hard to improve the security and reliability of their cloud platforms, cloud-native security capabilities don’t always suit the demands of corporate systems. Banning or restricting certain applications, monitoring the ongoing behaviour of every application at work, and shielding systems from vulnerability exploitation are all crucial tasks that still remain the customer’s responsibility.

To circumvent this and minimise a situation that can leave a business unsecured, unprepared and potentially falling victim to cyberattacks, businesses must equip themselves with security specifically designed for effective cloud protection.

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security is such a solution. It protects applications and data in physical, virtual and cloud workloads by building on Kaspersky Lab’s extensive experience in security for software-defined data centres. It provides multilayered protection to multi-cloud environments.

This means that wherever a business may process and store critical business data – be it a private or public cloud or both – a perfectly balanced combination of agile, continuous security and superior efficiency are offered through this product, resulting in the protection of data against the most advanced current and future threats, all without compromising on systems performance.

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security also provides API-based integration with Amazon Web Services and supports the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, allowing users to extend security to every asset they put in the public cloud. A well-balanced blend of best-of-breed protection, resource efficiency, and enterprise-level orchestration capabilities for public and private cloud environments is what this product offers.

Having appropriate cloud security in place that can scan for, and path known vulnerabilities, can make a massive difference to whether malware or a threat causes massive disruption or damage, or is caught in time and before possible disaster strikes.

Not focusing on, or, getting cloud security wrong can stop critical business functions and bring it to a standstill or could cause real harm. All cloud environments need to be secure – and with the products available to support this, cloud security shouldn’t be keeping business decision-makers up at night.

This article was paid for by Kaspersky Lab.