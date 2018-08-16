Is big data a big deal?

Mayer-Schönberger and Ramge label this new phenomenon "data capitalism", as opposed to the old system of "finance capitalism".

Their prediction is that people will still use money as a store of value and a way to transact, but that "rich data flows" will eventually "replace, or at the very least complement, the informational role of money".

It’s an entirely new view of capitalism. It means established institutions like banks will be forced to compete against "savvy new entrants" that use machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to exploit an ever-growing mass of information to gain a competitive advantage.

You can already see many of these trends in the economy. Amazon has captured market share by mining enormous data sets and targeting consumers by precisely matching their preferences. Users of Google and Facebook do the same sort of thing, supposedly for free, though they’re actually trading their personal data to advertisers.

In other words, technology has blurred the difference between the market, and the specific firm.

For example, companies such as Uber and Airbnb have disrupted the taxi and hotel industries by creating their own market platforms. Neither holds any hard assets. Rather than owning expensive fleets of vehicles or a chain of hotels, Uber connects passengers to cabs while Airbnb matches guests with vacant rooms.

Interestingly, the book also warns of the danger of big data creating a highly unequal distribution of wealth. For example, the authors argue that once these technology giants achieve a dominant position, they could unfairly entrench their dominance by exploiting "data feedback loops". This is because, as their capacity to harvest data grows more sophisticated, the ability of competitors to challenge their monopoly becomes ever more difficult.

To break this cycle, the authors propose something they call a "progressive data-sharing mandate". This would force a company that controls more than 10% of the market to share a portion of its data with any competitors that request it.