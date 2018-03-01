Online budget tool: less taxing on your brain

The Vulekamali site, on the other hand, is built with citizen users in mind, offering sections such as "budget highlights", "tax pocket guide" and "estimates of national expenditure" on the front page.

The budget for each of the national and provincial departments has its own section, so if you want access to, for example, a spreadsheet of how the economic development department apportioned its pennies, it is there for downloading.

If you prefer not to be bogged down by the specifics, you can scroll to the summary of spending (a bar graph), which is broken down by category of spend on each subpage.

A learning centre page offers a glossary of terms, as well as further resources, which are quite sparse but promise to grow.

Under "contributed data" you’ll find reports on spending and budget implementation from external sources, including the Centre for Child Law and the Public Service Accountability Monitor.

This is a nice touch that suggests an openness to criticism and accountability.

And if you’re really data or tech savvy, the site documentation and application program interface (API, a means to get access to data) are available.

The site doesn’t seem to be focused on the assessment of spending, unlike Municipal Money, which uses icons and colour-coding to give a quick sense of how well a municipality is meeting its responsibilities. Vulekamali’s primary focus seems to be on the provision of information, and it looks set up to do this well, with clear, navigable site architecture.

But some contextual analysis and commentary (rather than standalone reports of the "contributed data" sort) would be very welcome. Fortunately, if you have suggestions like this, or a request for information, the site wants to hear them. It has "your contribution" and "contacts" sections under the "about" page.

Open data is a key theme of the Open Government Declaration, to which SA is a signatory. The declaration is an international platform for making governments more open, and this site is in keeping with treasury’s progressive approach to transparency and the provision of data.

The recently released 2017 open budget index, which assesses countries’ budget documents, has placed SA in first position, jointly with New Zealand, for having the most transparent budget out of 115 nations surveyed.

SA far outranks its neighbouring countries. Namibia, for example, scored 50/100, compared with SA’s 89/100. According to the International Budget Partnership, which developed the index, a score above 60 is considered to be "providing sufficient budget information to enable the public to engage in budget discussions in an informed manner".