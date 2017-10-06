Rebuilding bodies with 3D printing

But with his life at stake, Laing wasn’t willing to leave it there, and it was his experience as a jewellery maker that changed his life.

He used 3D printing to manufacture jewellery. Before his accident, he had also used it to help print bones that had been damaged in people’s faces, based on detailed information from CT scans.

"So when I was presented with the reality that my arm would

have to be amputated, I said to the doctor: ‘At least give me the option to fight for my own arm and my own life.’

"To do that I applied a combination of everything I had done before," Laing says.

Laing, together with the medical team, designed a way to simulate his surgery for practice, using virtual reality. They also created guides for cutting to ensure that nerves or arteries would not be sliced.

Eventually, they worked out a way to replace Laing’s bone with 3D-printed titanium implants, which was a world first.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. The technology is so new and so untested that some doctors walked away from it because of the risks. Also, approval had to be given by the SA Medical Research Council for the surgery to be done.

And while Laing’s experience was pioneering, there are other uses of 3D printing that are slowly becoming more mainstream.

Dentists, for example, now have the ability to 3D print a crown. In conventional dentistry a temporary crown would first be fitted, while a lab sculpted a permanent one.

The patient would return on another day to have the permanent crown fitted.

Today, sophisticated technology helps dentists design a digital crown. Once that process is complete, a printer the size of a microwave oven produces the permanent crown in about 10 minutes.

This means the dentist can fit a permanent crown in just one visit.

The same technology can be applied to manufacture removable dentures.

And the benefits of the new technology have extended to hearing aids. Before 3D printing, it took about a week to make a hearing aid; that has now been reduced to a few hours.

Today, most hearing aids are said to be 3D printed. These offer a better fit inside an ear, as the ear is scanned using lasers.