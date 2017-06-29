'Formula One' boat to transform yacht racing

Not all the technology is new. Rita uses hydrofoils, which have already transformed the industry. Foil is another word for a wing, and a hydrofoil is likened to a wing that “flies” in water — it can lift the entire boat clear out of the water at speed.

Two hydrofoils are fitted to the fore of the catamaran’s two hulls. Each is bent at 90° to form an L shape, which helps it create lift from about 12 knots (23km/h). At these speeds, the force of water — nearly 1,000 times denser than air — is enough to lift the boat, reducing drag and increasing the boat’s efficiency.

Technology has been instrumental in building Rita. About 18 months ago, Land Rover started work on a machine-learning project, in which computers are fed a basic set of parameters and then teach themselves.

To start, the engineers created a “virtual ghost boat”.

Hopkirk says: “If you go out and sail a boat on the same stretch of water twice with the same crew, you will get a very different performance from it. Factors like the wind, water and the sailing itself would be very different.

“What we needed to do was filter out the parameters that could affect the performance to understand the underlying effect of the changes we made, which we got from sailing the virtual boat against the real boat.”

While the technology took the team as far as the semifinals, Hopkirk says it can be improved. “We learnt how to work together as a group after our first iteration of getting the [management, storage and analysis] data systems going and, as with any first attempt, you always finish it wishing you’d known all this beforehand.”

Hopkirk says Rita’s control system did really well. “The crew had a lot of confidence in it and was able to do some excellent manoeuvres, but our weakness, at a technical level, was our hydrofoils, and our rudders were just a development iteration behind our competitors’.”

The team’s strategy for the next America’s Cup will depend entirely on who wins this year and what that team’s technical route is. It could mean a big reset for Land Rover BAR in its bid to win the Auld Mug, the oldest international sporting trophy and one the British have never lifted.

Perhaps this injection of innovation will change that. Already the control systems used on the boats and the nature of the open water race have put the America’s Cup alongside Formula One racing. The sport certainly now has the technology of motor racing — and the spectacle is not far behind.

* Akabor travelled to Bermuda with Land Rover