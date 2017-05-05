SA's big data rip-off

The cheapest data bundle offered in SA (for 1GB) is from Telkom, on its FreeMe Boost package (R99). Its competitors charge from R150 for a similar bundle. Network operators also have a range of promotion-price packages, which have made data usage soar in recent years. These promotions have created an impression that data prices are coming down.

RIA also stated in a report that SA data users, especially those in the lower-income category, are spending about 20% of their income on relatively small amounts of data (1GB). That does not go far, as websites and apps use significantly more data than they did a few years ago.

Vodacom stated in its 2016 annual report that the recent decline in mobile voice revenue had been more than offset by growth in data revenue, fuelled by the uptake of smart devices, better network coverage, more affordable data bundles and enhanced digital content. About 41.6% of its individual users pay on a monthly basis using fixed-term contracts ("postpaid"), while the balance buy their airtime on a "prepaid" basis.

Mobile network operators are spending billions to expand their network to improve quality and capacity. But how much does it cost them to provide data?

The companies have been reluctant to disclose their data costs as a standalone offering. They argue most costs are shared with their traditional voice business.

But Takaendesa says another way of looking at it is that margins have actually improved, as data revenue contribution has grown over the past few years.

Vodacom SA’s earnings, for example, are higher. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins have gone up to 40% now, compared with 37% in 2011.

"Yes, they have invested more in the network to achieve data growth, but the numbers suggest data revenue remains very profitable for the leading SA mobile operators," says Takaendesa.