Retail: Go shopping with less fuss

Global online retailer Amazon has launched what could be any shopper’s dream. In our increasingly busy lives, the last thing one wants is to stand in a long queue at a retail store after a full day of work.

With technology, shopping as we know it is being totally revolutionised.

The e-tailer unveiled its Amazon Go grocery shop in Seattle in the US, which has no checkout points. Shoppers can walk into the store, take what they want and leave with their purchase immediately after. The system has completely removed the need to wait to pay for your goods.

To do this, customers will have to download the Amazon Go app, and open an Amazon account for payment.

Amazon Go explains that it uses technologies found in self-driving cars, such as computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning. Its "Just Walk Out" technology automatically detects when products are removed from or even returned to shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. When you’re done shopping, you leave the store, and are charged electronically.

The store is already in use by Amazon staff members and will open to the public early 2017.

Will this trend pick up in SA?

In SA and abroad, most consumers still prefer to go to a store to do their shopping and physical sales still make up 90% of retail sales. Online stores are used by only a small percentage of the population. Online shopping is still largely limited to clothes, electronics and other household goods.