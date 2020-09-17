PROFILE: Pola Jocum, real estate veteran

Seeff Atlantic seaboard estate agent Pola Jocum sold her first property in Camps Bay for R65,000 in October 1979. She has since resold the same house in Atholl Road three times, most recently in 2015 for a cool R15m.

It’s a clear signal of how Cape Town’s most prestigious residential addresses have jumped in value over time and why the saying still rings true that "location, location, location" is what matters most in a property.

The real estate veteran recently celebrated 40 years in the industry, of which the most recent 30 were with Seeff Property Group.

She clearly remembers her first sale. Back then she was a well-known ramp and photographic model and the mother of two, but decided to change to a new career. She says: "I was pushing 40 and thought it was time to get out of modelling. So I accepted the offer of a job as a trainee agent for Steer Properties. I was only supposed to start in January 1980, but got an unexpected call a few months earlier asking whether I would stand in for another agent to show six properties to a client.

"I had no training, so I just winged it," she says.

Jocum happened to know the last house on the list, as it was only a few doors away from where she lived, high up in Atholl Road. It has Lion’s Head as its backdrop. "So I cheekily told the client the Atholl Road property would be the house for them. They ended up buying it for R65,000."

Jocum earned R300 in commission from that transaction. Forty years on, she’s notched up property sales worth more than R1bn in Camps Bay. Her daughter, Nadine Jocum, has since joined her in the business.

Now in her 80s, Jocum has lost none of her tenacity. She’s a regular recipient of Seeff’s award for being the highest sales achiever, and still enjoys the thrill of closing a deal. She recently sold a property in upmarket Rontree Avenue for R20m, which is believed to be one of the top sales prices fetched in Cape Town so far this year.