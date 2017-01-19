ANOTHER WEEK: Clean break
British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms that the UK will leave the EU’s single market
19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms that the UK will leave the EU’s single market. It will still pursue an ambitious trade agreement with the EU that includes tariff-free access to EU markets, she says, but it will not settle for partial membership “that leaves us half in, half out”.
