ANOTHER WEEK: Clean break

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms that the UK will leave the EU’s single market

19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms that the UK will leave the EU’s single market. It will still pursue an ambitious trade agreement with the EU that includes tariff-free access to EU markets, she says, but it will not settle for partial membership “that leaves us half in, half out”.

