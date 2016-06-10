News & Fox / Another Week

Another Week: June 9 2016

10 June 2016 - 08:41 AM
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN
Chairs sit behind a house destroyed by fire in Fort McMurray, Canada. Residents began returning to their homes this week. The fire cost companies more than 1m barrels a day in oil production in May. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DARRLY DICK
Opec ends its latest meeting without agreeing on measures to influence crude prices and supply. With oil prices up about 80% in recent months from 13-year lows, its members found no need to curb global oversupply. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/JOE KLAMAR
Bangladeshi street vendors sell traditional food as rain falls during the first day of Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month, at a traditional bazaar in the old part of Dhaka. Food is consumed at dusk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STR/AFP
AFRICA

• Nigeria plans peace talks with militants in the oil-producing south to end attacks that have slashed output.

• Burkina Faso cancels an arrest warrant for the former prime minister of Côte d’Ivoire (the speaker of its parliament), Guillaume Soro, over his alleged role in a coup attempt.

• Former AU official Jean Ping, who is running in Gabon’s upcoming presidential elections, shuns a police summons.

• Sudan and South Sudan resume talks over issues like borders and oil revenues.

• British forces arrive in South Sudan to serve in a UN peacekeeping mission.

• Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, pledges to overhaul state oil firm Sonangol to improve its efficiency.

ABROAD

• Brazil’s chief prosecutor asks the supreme court to authorise the arrest of the presidents of the senate and of the ruling party for allegedly obstructing police probes.

• A car bomb explodes on a bus near Istanbul’s tourist district, killing 11 people.

• Britain circulates a draft UN resolution authorising an EU naval force to intercept ships suspected of smuggling arms off Libya’s coast.

• Non-EU migrants who illegally enter an EU state should not face detention on those grounds, the European Court of Justice finds.

• Hong Kong culls 4,500 birds after the deadly H7N9 bird flu virus is discovered in chicken at a local market.

• North Korea reopens a plant that makes plutonium for atomic weapons, the International Atomic Energy Agency says.

