Another Week: June 9 2016

AFRICA

• Nigeria plans peace talks with militants in the oil-producing south to end attacks that have slashed output.

• Burkina Faso cancels an arrest warrant for the former prime minister of Côte d’Ivoire (the speaker of its parliament), Guillaume Soro, over his alleged role in a coup attempt.

• Former AU official Jean Ping, who is running in Gabon’s upcoming presidential elections, shuns a police summons.

• Sudan and South Sudan resume talks over issues like borders and oil revenues.

• British forces arrive in South Sudan to serve in a UN peacekeeping mission.

• Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, pledges to overhaul state oil firm Sonangol to improve its efficiency.

ABROAD

• Brazil’s chief prosecutor asks the supreme court to authorise the arrest of the presidents of the senate and of the ruling party for allegedly obstructing police probes.

• A car bomb explodes on a bus near Istanbul’s tourist district, killing 11 people.

• Britain circulates a draft UN resolution authorising an EU naval force to intercept ships suspected of smuggling arms off Libya’s coast.

• Non-EU migrants who illegally enter an EU state should not face detention on those grounds, the European Court of Justice finds.

• Hong Kong culls 4,500 birds after the deadly H7N9 bird flu virus is discovered in chicken at a local market.

• North Korea reopens a plant that makes plutonium for atomic weapons, the International Atomic Energy Agency says.