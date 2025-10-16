TRAVEL
The States ups the stakes on visas
Visitors from Malawi and Zambia slapped with high-dollar bonds
The US is cracking down on many foreigners visiting the country, few more so than those from Malawi and Zambia. The reason given was that too many visitors from those countries overstay their visa limits.
Malawians and Zambians applying for US business or tourist visas need to pay a refundable bond under a new 12-month pilot programme that started in August. The bond amount is set by US consular officers based on the applicant’s risk profile and financial situation and can be $5,000, $10,000, or up to $15,000. The bond is refundable if the traveller complies with all visa terms and leaves the US on time...
