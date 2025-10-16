Cape Town makes more room for visitors
The city hosted 2.4-million overnight tourists last year, it has been drawing a larger number of inward direct flights and new hotels are going up even where it’s not so fashionable
16 October 2025 - 05:00
Cape Town is building more hotels today than it has done since the 2010 World Cup. Hotel operators say these are mostly at the upper end of the market, due to the surge in tourism and the conference business — the city 60% of the conferences in South Africa.
New hotels are in the planning stage, under construction or being renovated. Some will open within the next few months, others next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.