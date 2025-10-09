New Zambezi dam: flow or folly?
Mozambique promises power to the region, but some fear the impact on people and the environment
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Mozambique took another huge step this year to exploit the waters of the Zambezi and provide more power to its grid.
The Mphanda Nkuwa hydropower project, about 60km downstream from Mozambique’s biggest dam, Cahora Bassa, is expected to produce 1,500MW when it comes on stream in 2031; Cahora produced 2,075MW this year. However, most of Cahora’s power is exported to South Africa, while Mphanda Nkuwa will provide for domestic and regional use...
