MINING
Last of the Randlords bow out
It’s the end of an era as Neal Froneman — and now Mark Bristow — step off the global mining stage
CEO turnover is increasing in the world’s mining sector. It rose to 15.1% in 2023 from 14% a year earlier, according to a report by Canada’s Bedford Group. Despite this data, the gold sector was sent reeling earlier this month when the industry’s No 1 and No 3 miners announced they were replacing their bosses. Not even the record gold price can guarantee C-suite longevity.
Newmont Group’s incumbent is South African metallurgist Natascha Viljoen, formerly of Anglo Platinum. She replaces Aussie Tom Palmer in a development that surprised because it came a mere four hours after Barrick Mining announced its CEO Mark Bristow had resigned...
