Pipes run dry as thirsty Joburg heads into water crisis
Communities shaped by apartheid-era neglect carry the heaviest burden, say water activists
Joburg’s water system is leaking, literally and institutionally. A mere 11km of its 12,000km pipe network is under repair, while 40% of supply is lost to leaks. For Ferrial Adam, executive director of WaterCAN, the crisis is not just about broken pipes but broken trust.
“The crumbling infrastructure indicates years of neglect at the city level, from governance failures to funding shortfalls,” Adam says. “This shows a city trapped in crisis management, patching bursts as they happen. In a water-scarce country, this level of neglect is unacceptable; residents are bearing the brunt of political and managerial failure.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.