Bigger and louder: Chinese military bands and choirs perform at a parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2
Reuters/China Daily
1. Celebrate ’til the cows come home
Parading sporting heroes in open-top buses has become popular, but also a challenge. What does a city without an open-top bus do? In the case of Kimberley, home of Currie Cup rugby champions Griquas, the bright sparks of the diamond city improvised: a cattle truck was festooned with regalia and took the players on a tour, acclaimed by the cheering locals.
2. For war or for show?
Kevin Dunn, a retired colonel in the US army, was not impressed by China’s recent military parade. “How many months did those poor troops practise for this spectacle?” he asks in a letter to The Economist. He says US soldiers are bad marchers “because we do so little of it, and for good reason. It is a waste of time when the troops should instead be in the field honing their skills for war.”
3. Crime does pay
The genre of cosy crime thrillers got two newcomers last week. The 26th book of Alexander McCall Smith’s No 1 Ladies Detective Agency series, set in Botswana and featuring the resourceful Mma Ramotswe, appeared. Also the fifth book in Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series. McCall Smith has sold 20-million copies, Osman 10-million. Neither comes close to another practitioner of the genre, Agatha Christie. She’s sold 2-billion.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Soldiers, or uniformed entertainers?
Boots should be on the ground preparing for battle, not for display, says a retired US colonel
1. Celebrate ’til the cows come home
Parading sporting heroes in open-top buses has become popular, but also a challenge. What does a city without an open-top bus do? In the case of Kimberley, home of Currie Cup rugby champions Griquas, the bright sparks of the diamond city improvised: a cattle truck was festooned with regalia and took the players on a tour, acclaimed by the cheering locals.
2. For war or for show?
Kevin Dunn, a retired colonel in the US army, was not impressed by China’s recent military parade. “How many months did those poor troops practise for this spectacle?” he asks in a letter to The Economist. He says US soldiers are bad marchers “because we do so little of it, and for good reason. It is a waste of time when the troops should instead be in the field honing their skills for war.”
3. Crime does pay
The genre of cosy crime thrillers got two newcomers last week. The 26th book of Alexander McCall Smith’s No 1 Ladies Detective Agency series, set in Botswana and featuring the resourceful Mma Ramotswe, appeared. Also the fifth book in Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series. McCall Smith has sold 20-million copies, Osman 10-million. Neither comes close to another practitioner of the genre, Agatha Christie. She’s sold 2-billion.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rumbles in the jungle
DINNER PARTY INTEL: V&A solves the water, water everywhere problem
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not life as we know it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.