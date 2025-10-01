What the smart money is doing: buy Lewis, sell Cashbuild
Obesity is surging in South Africa. What’s fuelling this epidemic and how does it contribute to diabetes and heart disease, the country’s top killers?
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.
While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.
Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.
People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.
Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.
Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.
South Africa’s big fat health crisis
