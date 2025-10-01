News & Fox

South Africa’s big fat health crisis

Obesity is surging in South Africa. What’s fuelling this epidemic and how does it contribute to diabetes and heart disease, the country’s top killers?

01 October 2025 - 15:17
by Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Tim Wege, Jeannine Snyman and Albert Tibane
Picture: Madelene Cronje
  • Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.

  • While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.

  • Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse. 

  • People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.

  • Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.

  • Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

