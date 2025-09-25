PROFILE
Write and wrong: the cost of being ethical
Former business leader Brand Pretorius on the challenge of being principled in an unprincipled society
25 September 2025 - 05:00
In a dog-eat-dog world, where corruption is king and self-enrichment appears to be the chief goal at all levels of society, is there any practical use for integrity in South Africa? If those around and above you are prepared to swim with the unprincipled tide, what’s the point in trying to resist it?
There is every point, says businessman Brand Pretorius. If you don’t stand up for what’s right, who will? South Africa has never had greater need of ethical and principled leadership...
