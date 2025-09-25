Robots grew my mealies
Old MacRobot has a farm, AI, AI, O... and he has hi-tech help: apps that make his advanced machines do routine tasks with extreme precision
25 September 2025 - 05:00
In a remote Swartland wheat field near Piketberg, a man operating a giant combine harvester feels the call of nature. He halts the machine, clambers to the ground and empties a copious stream of nitrogen-rich urea onto the wheat stubble. About 1,200km away in Isando, Gauteng, an alert registers on a computer monitor — the operator forgot to engage the parking brake when he left the harvester cab.
There is not much that misses the control centre in Isando, where real-time data from about 450 Case IH agricultural machines around Southern Africa is monitored day and night...
