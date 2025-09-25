A trip down library lane
What to do when you find out you’re missing a few books in your favourite detective series? Well, it so happens that public libraries still exist ...
When I was recently rereading Ian Rankin’s Rebus detective novels, gathered over years of sleuthing around second-hand bookshops in three provinces, I made a discovery: in my personal collection there were fewer than half of the novels that had been written about the life and career of the fictional Edinburgh policeman, the first of which was published in 1987.
The latest book, Midnight and Blue, with John Rebus now way past his retirement, came out in 2024. How to fill all those gaps? Find all those books? Well, it so happens the public library has not gone away. In the atomised age of individual screens and targeted messages determined by algorithms, there is still a public place for — as the sign in Cape Town’s central library has it — “being, exploring, imagining and collaborating”. And all paid for from the public purse, putting taxes to good use...
