TRENDING
Water everywhere but who will be able to drink it?
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam pushes back on centuries-old water rivalries as Egypt’s guarantee of water in perpetuity sinks
It is likely that the last thing the engineers who built the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, were thinking about when they designed the huge edifice now blocking the upper reaches of the Blue Nile was the chronic and severe medical condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease, also — and unfortunately — known as GERD.
Seen from space, GERD, the dam, and its reservoir look a bit like a stomach. And just like the ailment is the backward flow of stomach contents into the oesophagus, so the dam pushes the waters of the Nile backwards into the reservoir. Both can and will cause different kinds of heartburn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.