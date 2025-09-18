How Kiara Scott Farmer is breaking barriers

Breaking new ground is a characteristic of award-winning winemaker Kiara Scott Farmer’s career. She is the Diners Club Winemaker of the Year for 2024 — only the second woman in 41 years to be so honoured.
Kiara Scott Farmer
When she was appointed at Brookdale Estate in 2019, she was the youngest woman winemaker in the country. And this year she was appointed as head winemaker at Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, where she is overseeing extensive renovations.
At the age of 33, she has only begun to make her mark in the industry.
“It’s a position of responsibility [that requires] resilience, passion and grit,” she says. Those are qualities that most women in professional fields need to cultivate. “It could be in wine, in law, in any profession as a woman, to get to a point of senior management in any industry,” Farmer says, adding: “It does take a lot of sacrifice.” People underestimate the amount of time needed for a position of such responsibility. “But it’s what I enjoy.”
A winemaker’s day changes from season to season. During harvest work starts early in the morning in the vineyards: checking the fruit’s ripeness, overseeing picking, long hours in the cellar monitoring fermentations. Other days focus on blending, tasting, managing barrel maturation, lab work and bottling prep, alongside the all-important vineyard visits. Plus administration, team management, hosting tastings and meeting distributors.
“I am also involved in the production of our olives, which has a dynamic of its own,” Farmer says. Hazendal markets premium olive oil as well as bottled olives.
Farmer defines her position as “part of the chapter” of winemaking in the Cape and at Hazendal in particular. “There were winemakers in the Cape Winemakers Guild who pushed me to think critically about terroir and winemaking philosophy. But I also gained a lot from hands-on mentors in the cellar, people who taught me patience, precision and humility.”
A key focus of Hazendal’s renovation is ensuring the estate’s long-term sustainability in a world that is experiencing climate change, marketing challenges and opportunities, and environmental concerns.
“We’re busy replanting, we’re looking at the wines, we’re changing the labels, we’re changing the winemaking style,” Farmer says. She is planting new vines in contours to maintain soil quality, and exploring alternatives to pesticides and herbicides.
“A good winemaker never stops learning,” she says. “[It’s about] attention to detail, a strong work ethic and the ability to adapt, because nature doesn’t always follow your plan … Wine is humbling work.”
When asked about trends among new winemakers, she says: “I think we are looking at what the generation before us did; they are so instrumental in what we’re doing. They’re legends in our industry. So I think we are looking at what they did and trying to improve in our way on that.”
Farmer comes from a family who never drank alcohol, so her love of wine could be considered surprising. “Wine has this rare balance of art and science,” she says. “The chemistry behind fermentation and flavour development … the emotional experience people have when drinking wine. That duality, technical and sensory, really drew me in.”
A key part of her job is attracting new consumers. Hazendal’s exports are not affected by the US tariffs because “we are quite large into Africa”, she says. “We are in some good markets. And we’ve found that there’s an appetite for South African wine.
“One thing these tariff changes have shown us is that we really need to invest in our home. We need to use our marketing resources to get the people at home to enjoy our produce. Making South African wine under the African sun and drinking it here. I enjoy demystifying wine and helping people understand it’s not about status or jargon, but about connection, place and a real passion for what you do. I also mentor young winemakers where I can. Sharing the journey and watching someone else find their passion is one of the best parts of the job.”
She acknowledges Hazendal’s “hundreds of years of legacy”. The land was first settled in 1699 and the first grapevines were planted in the 1800s. “I’m a chapter in its life, and it will outlive me,” Farmer says. “But what I’m doing here, I hope that it will last for generations. I’ve got a wonderful opportunity here, holding this heritage and kind of directing its new path forward.”
PROFILE
How Kiara Scott Farmer is breaking barriers
For the Diners Club Winemaker of the Year, wine is not about status or jargon, but about passion and connection
Image: Supplied
Breaking new ground is a characteristic of award-winning winemaker Kiara Scott Farmer’s career. She is the Diners Club Winemaker of the Year for 2024 — only the second woman in 41 years to be so honoured.
When she was appointed at Brookdale Estate in 2019, she was the youngest woman winemaker in the country. And this year she was appointed as head winemaker at Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, where she is overseeing extensive renovations.
At the age of 33, she has only begun to make her mark in the industry.
“It’s a position of responsibility [that requires] resilience, passion and grit,” she says. Those are qualities that most women in professional fields need to cultivate. “It could be in wine, in law, in any profession as a woman, to get to a point of senior management in any industry,” Farmer says, adding: “It does take a lot of sacrifice.” People underestimate the amount of time needed for a position of such responsibility. “But it’s what I enjoy.”
A winemaker’s day changes from season to season. During harvest work starts early in the morning in the vineyards: checking the fruit’s ripeness, overseeing picking, long hours in the cellar monitoring fermentations. Other days focus on blending, tasting, managing barrel maturation, lab work and bottling prep, alongside the all-important vineyard visits. Plus administration, team management, hosting tastings and meeting distributors.
“I am also involved in the production of our olives, which has a dynamic of its own,” Farmer says. Hazendal markets premium olive oil as well as bottled olives.
Farmer defines her position as “part of the chapter” of winemaking in the Cape and at Hazendal in particular. “There were winemakers in the Cape Winemakers Guild who pushed me to think critically about terroir and winemaking philosophy. But I also gained a lot from hands-on mentors in the cellar, people who taught me patience, precision and humility.”
A key focus of Hazendal’s renovation is ensuring the estate’s long-term sustainability in a world that is experiencing climate change, marketing challenges and opportunities, and environmental concerns.
“We’re busy replanting, we’re looking at the wines, we’re changing the labels, we’re changing the winemaking style,” Farmer says. She is planting new vines in contours to maintain soil quality, and exploring alternatives to pesticides and herbicides.
“A good winemaker never stops learning,” she says. “[It’s about] attention to detail, a strong work ethic and the ability to adapt, because nature doesn’t always follow your plan … Wine is humbling work.”
When asked about trends among new winemakers, she says: “I think we are looking at what the generation before us did; they are so instrumental in what we’re doing. They’re legends in our industry. So I think we are looking at what they did and trying to improve in our way on that.”
Farmer comes from a family who never drank alcohol, so her love of wine could be considered surprising. “Wine has this rare balance of art and science,” she says. “The chemistry behind fermentation and flavour development … the emotional experience people have when drinking wine. That duality, technical and sensory, really drew me in.”
A key part of her job is attracting new consumers. Hazendal’s exports are not affected by the US tariffs because “we are quite large into Africa”, she says. “We are in some good markets. And we’ve found that there’s an appetite for South African wine.
“One thing these tariff changes have shown us is that we really need to invest in our home. We need to use our marketing resources to get the people at home to enjoy our produce. Making South African wine under the African sun and drinking it here. I enjoy demystifying wine and helping people understand it’s not about status or jargon, but about connection, place and a real passion for what you do. I also mentor young winemakers where I can. Sharing the journey and watching someone else find their passion is one of the best parts of the job.”
She acknowledges Hazendal’s “hundreds of years of legacy”. The land was first settled in 1699 and the first grapevines were planted in the 1800s. “I’m a chapter in its life, and it will outlive me,” Farmer says. “But what I’m doing here, I hope that it will last for generations. I’ve got a wonderful opportunity here, holding this heritage and kind of directing its new path forward.”
ALSO READ:
Crunching numbers to save species
Prof Kelly Chibale is up for a grand challenge
Robert Wilkinson, honoured veteran of TB research
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.