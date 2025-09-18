CONSERVATION
Claws out over the future of captive lions
For years the government has enabled the growth of the industry by issuing permits to breed and hunt the predators. Now it seems to be changing tack — and some people aren’t happy
The government is ready to issue a notice banning the opening of new captive lion breeding facilities in South Africa, the latest manoeuvre in the 20-year battle over hunting lions raised in captivity — a struggle that is far from over.
The notice forms part of a plan by Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, to eventually shut down the industry on the grounds that it is unethical. The move is opposed by the South African Predator Association (Sapa) and the Sustainable Use Coalition of Southern Africa, a coalition of hunting and wildlife ranching organisations whose members believe they have a right to continue operating their businesses, which have been legal for two decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.