A good week for Manie Libbok

Much-maligned flyhalf excels in goal-kicking and cool game management in Springboks’ record victory over New Zealand

18 September 2025 - 05:00
Manie Libbok, seen here against the Barbarians in July, was a star for the Boks against New Zealand on Saturday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Manie Libbok, seen here against the Barbarians in July, was a star for the Boks against New Zealand on Saturday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

GOOD WEEK

Manie Libbok, often cast as the villain in Springbok and Stormers rugby defeats because of inaccurate goal-kicking, was one of the heroes on Saturday in the 43-10 Springbok win over the All Blacks in Wellington — a record defeat for the home team. The Springbok flyhalf had an 85.7% success rate, succeeding with six out of seven kicks. In 2023 he was similarly on target for the Boks against the All Blacks, kicking 12 points in a 35-7 victory, until last Saturday the New Zealanders’ heaviest Test defeat.

BAD WEEK

Hangwani Morgan Maumela is described in Jeff Wicks’s book, The Shadow State: Why Babita Deokaran had to Die, as the “Don of Tembisa Hospital”, the hub of supply-chain corruption. Property worth R325m linked to him was seized when the NPA was granted a preservation order by the Joburg high court. Last week the NPA disclosed details of the court order. Maumela’s family trust amassed about R2.3bn in provincial government tenders, according to a forensic investigator whose report was presented in the court.

 

 

