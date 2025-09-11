ECONOMY
GDP surprises with slim uptick
But hold off on the champagne as US tariffs are yet to take effect and fixed investment remains muted
11 September 2025 - 05:00
Second-quarter GDP figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday marginally beat expectations, with a 0.8% increase driven by mining and household spending.
South Africa’s growth story remains a bleak one given the economy’s potential, but the GDP increase registered in the second quarter was cautiously welcomed by analysts as the fastest growth rate in two years and the third consecutive increase...
