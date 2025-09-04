Hidden app, silent theft
SparkCat is a new Trojan horse that steals sensitive text from photos on smartphones
04 September 2025 - 05:00
It comes hidden in an app and stealthily trawls through your smartphone, capturing text from stored photographs.
It’s an optical character recognition Trojan stealer known as SparkCat and it’s worrying cybersecurity experts, who say it has made its way into Google Play and the Apple AppStore...
