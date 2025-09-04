Fishing trade-off in Tsitsikamma
Africa’s oldest marine protected area is a global conservation beacon — but beneath the surface is a battle to balance biodiversity with human survival
04 September 2025 - 05:00
Tsitsikamma National Park on the Garden Route is the oldest protected area of its kind in Africa, but behind the idyllic image is a complicated reality.
For decades this marine protected area has been the centre of a policy battle: how to balance protection of its biodiversity with the survival of those who live off the sea...
