Chantel Dartnall serves up a mosaic of fine dining
Moving to a château in the French countryside during the pandemic was no picnic, but now the award-winning chef and her family are ready to dazzle visitors
04 September 2025 - 05:00
South African chef Chantel Dartnall, known for her nature-inspired cuisine, has moved from Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient boutique hotel near Pretoria to Restaurant Mosaic in a restored château in Brittany, France.
During her 15 years at the Mosaic in South Africa, she built a reputation for refinement, innovation and attention to detail. She had long wanted to open a restaurant in France, and during the pandemic her family found the château that would become their new home. Location was key: she wanted proximity to good produce and a tranquil environment...
