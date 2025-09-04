A bad week for Julius Malema

Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been acquitted in the Malmesbury magistrate’s court on all counts of sexual assault due to insufficient evidence. De Villiers pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted sexual assault, sexual assault and crimen injuria. The sport executive and newbie to politics had been accused by a former colleague in the Good Party in January last year. The allegations led to his suspension and eventual dismissal from the party after an internal disciplinary process found him guilty of breaching its code of conduct. After his acquittal, De Villiers told an interviewer that it had never been his fight, “only God’s”.
EFF leader Julius Malema has been found guilty of hate speech by the Equality Court in Cape Town. The ruling follows complaints by the South African Human Rights Commission and the work of attorney Millie Westley, who investigated Malema’s remarks at a political rally in 2022. Malema told supporters they should “never be scared to kill”, describing killing as part of a revolutionary act. The court judged this as having a clear intention to incite harm and promote hatred. The case stems from tensions related to a 2020 incident at Brackenfell High School involving violent confrontations between EFF members and others.
Court finds ‘never be scared to kill’ speech incites harm and promotes hatred
A good week for Peter de Villiers
