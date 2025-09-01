How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight
Undocumented migrants and asylum seekers are being turned away from government clinics and hospitals by xenophobic groups, while the NHI Act says they’re only entitled to emergency care. HIV activists say that’s neither wise nor legal
01 September 2025 - 13:00
byAnna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Annisha Singh, Krys Cerisier, Kathlego Morabe, Justin Barlow and Jeannine Snyman
Actions by xenophobic groups such as Operation Dudula could jeopardise South Africa's advanced HIV prevention programmes. Picture: Supplied
The NHI Act says undocumented migrants and asylum seekers can’t get free HIV treatment. They may be treated only for emergencies and notifiable diseases, which are serious illnesses that spread easily, such as TB, for which the names of diagnosed people need to be reported to the health department.
Despite it fitting the criteria, HIV is not classified as a notifiable disease in South Africa, largely due to stigma. Thanks to our advanced prevention programmes, HIV is under control, though there are still 400 new infections a day.
If migrants seeking antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) are barred from clinics by groups such as Operation Dudula or by new health laws, HIV infection in South Africa is likely to increase.
Activists warn that exclusion threatens HIV gains made over the past two decades, as nervous foreigners wonder where their next ARVs will come from. Taking away access to ARVs will risk their health and that of their sexual partners.
