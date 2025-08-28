ENVIRONMENT
Syndicates target the rare Clivia mirabilis lily
It grows only in a barren strip of land between the Northern and Western Cape. If smuggling does not stop, the plant could soon become extinct there
South Africa is once again on the front line of an international biodiversity crime crisis. But this time it is not rhinos or elephants that are under threat. Instead, conservationists are scrambling to save a rare and little-known lily — Clivia mirabilis — from being stripped out of its natural habitat and smuggled overseas.
Found only in a narrow stretch of rocky terrain along the border of the Northern and Western Cape provinces, Clivia mirabilis has become the latest target of organised poaching syndicates supplying the lucrative black market with rare ornamental plants. Experts warn that if urgent action is not taken, the plant could disappear from the wild within years...
