Putting a shine on Zambia’s copper sector
State-sponsored support boosts major mining operations
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Zambia’s copper sector is showing strong signs of recovery, driven by government interventions and improved mine performance.
According to the ministry of mines & minerals development, total copper output rose 17.78% in the first five months of 2025 to 439,644t, up from 373,263.94t in the same period last year. Much of this expansion is linked to state-sponsored support for major operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.