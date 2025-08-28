Tourism minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A good week for Ian Cameron
Ian Cameron is known for keeping his cool in heated situations, as he did in a public confrontation with a police minister. And in a hijacking too. Last week, during an attempted hijacking in Cape Town’s volatile suburb of Philippi, he first checked on the safety of his colleagues before shooting one of the hijackers. Three people, two of them teenagers, have been arrested. The attack took place while Cameron and two fellow MPs were on a visit to a police training college in the area.
A bad week for Patricia de Lille
Patricia de Lille dismissed the entire board of South African Tourism, claiming it held a meeting without a chair. The high-handed tourism minister said this was illegal; the board denies such an event took place. The Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa pointed out that the board was created to prevent unilateral government interference such as De Lille’s and warned that her actions undermine accountability.
In fact the tourism board was created to prevent unilateral government interference such as De Lille’s
