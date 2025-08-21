HEALTH
Zimbabwe plans its own NHI
Bill before parliament aims to ensure medical care for all
21 August 2025 - 05:00
Zimbabwe, like South Africa, is pushing ahead with national health insurance. A new bill before parliament aims to provide health care for everyone, forcing even private hospitals to fall in line. It is unclear, however, how the system will be financed.
The Medical Services Amendment Bill gives the state authority to regulate medical costs, provide emergency care and punish parents or guardians who prevent children from receiving critical medical care...
