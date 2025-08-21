Voices from the past
Recordings of African POWs in World War 1 provide an alternative to colonial history
21 August 2025 - 05:00
In a prisoner-of-war (POW) camp deep in Germany, prisoners were told, one by one, to lean into a microphone and add their voices to a study. The prisoners were black Africans.
Linguists tasked with recording their voices wanted to hear them speak in their mother tongues. They spoke in languages the researchers and their captors couldn’t understand and the prisoners were told to simply tell a story, sing or even count...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.